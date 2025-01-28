Bill Belichick needs no introduction in the world of football, as he is the mastermind who transformed the New England Patriots into an unrivaled dynasty with six Super Bowl titles and over two decades of excellence.

After his incredible run in the NFL, he now faces an unexpected challenge: bringing his tactical genius, meticulous preparation, and ability to reinvent himself to the North Carolina Tar Heels in college football.

Although many associated him exclusively with the professional elite, this move places him in the spotlight in an environment where the sport’s future stars are shaped, and tradition is palpable in every game.

What is Bill Belichick’s salary?

At 72 years old, Bill Belichick has decided to take a radical turn in his career, leaving behind his days of glory in the NFL to join UNC as head coach, signing a $10 million contract, according to USA Today and Go Heels.

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels speaks to the media during a press conference on December 12, 2024. (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The five-year deal, with an annual salary of $10 million, may seem like a step down compared to the $25 million he earned in the NFL. However, for him, this new chapter appears to be more about legacy than numbers.

The big question now is: Can he bring his winning mentality and disciplined approach to the collegiate level? For now, the Tar Heels are ready to enjoy the leadership of one of the most brilliant minds in the history of the sport.

Belichick’s move to the Tar Heels also highlights how college football has become increasingly professionalized over the past decades, offering multimillion-dollar salaries to star coaches like him.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels addresses the crowd during halftime in the game against the La Salle Explorers. (Source: Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The news broke in December, and as expected, the head coach—who currently ranks second in all-time NFL wins—has spoken about this new chapter in his career, saying:

“I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill. I grew up around college football with my Dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill”.

Bill Belichick’s family history with UNC

Although Bill Belichick had never been head coach of the Tar Heels, he is no stranger to the team, as his father, Steve, was an assistant football coach from 1953 to 1955 before moving on to the United States Naval Academy.

During that time, Bill often attended team meetings and film sessions with his father. By his teenage years, he was already able to diagram complex plays, all thanks to Steve, according to sources like Go Heels.