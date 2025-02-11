Kalen DeBoer makes crucial decision to develop five-star QB Keelon Russell after Jalen Milroe’s departure

The Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to turn the page after a disappointing 2024 season in which they missed the playoffs and fell short of their usual 10-win standard in Kalen DeBoer’s first year in Tuscaloosa. With a pivotal season ahead, DeBoer has made a major decision that could significantly impact the development of five-star freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, who is expected to step in for Jalen Milroe.

The Crimson Tide will kick off their 2025 NCAA campaign against the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee. While both teams have more than six months to prepare, they know the matchup could play a crucial role in shaping their season, and neither can afford a repeat of last year’s struggles.

Alabama’s expectations are sky-high for DeBoer and the roster, though they face a major concern at the most important position. The starting quarterback job is up for grabs, and three contenders will be battling for it during the spring: Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell.

The offense, now led by newly signed OC Ryan Grubb, will look to maximize the talents of recently turned 18 wideout Ryan Williams. To determine the starter, DeBoer made a bold decision that could shape the QB battle.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by TJ Guy #42 of the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Despite the struggling season, DeBoer has decided to keep Nick Sheridan as the quarterbacks coach for the upcoming college football year. While Grubb will continue calling the plays for the offense, Sheridan will remain in charge of the QB room after Milroe’s departure, and could also take on a role as co-offensive coordinator.

DeBoer compares Milroe to Lamar Jackson

With the NFL season officially in the books, the focus now shifts to the Draft in April. The 2025 class offers a wide range of quarterbacks—from pocket passers and gunslingers to dual-threats—there’s a signal-caller for every team’s wants and needs.

However, there’s skepticism surrounding this generation of quarterbacks, as many appear to need time to develop—a luxury that today’s NFL organizations often lack. Milroe is among those believed to require significant development before becoming a bona fide starter, but Kalen DeBoer isn’t hesitant to compare him to two-time MVP Lamar Jackson’s situation.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks onto the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers 28 – 14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“I think it’s that style of play that would be a great fit for him for sure,” DeBoer commented, via Beacon Journal. “And there’s a lot of things you can do, as we’ve seen with Lamar, at that level that you can win a lot of football games. And so that I think is fair.

“Again, we’re talking about the style, I’m talking about the style, and now it’s a matter of being around the right people as you continue to develop and grow and keep taking those steps each and every day, each and every year.”