Since bursting onto the NBA scene in 2018, Trae Young has been synonymous with on-court spectacle. With his unlimited shooting range, impossible passes, and unwavering confidence, the Hawks’ point guard has been making waves.

With a five-year, multimillion-dollar contract extension signed in 2021 with the popular team, he is not only the face of the franchise but also one of the highest-paid and most electrifying players in the league.

But while his bank account keeps growing, trade rumors are swirling, raising the big question: Will Young continue leading the Atlanta Hawks, or will his next paycheck come with a new destination?

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Trae Young’s salary?

Trae Young has established himself as one of the NBA’s most prominent stars, both in performance and earnings. He currently earns an annual salary of $43 million, but it is estimated to reach $45 million in the 2025-26 season.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2025. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His fortune is built not only on his hefty salary but also on lucrative endorsement deals with brands like BodyArmor, Old Spice, Chipotle and Sprite, which bring him nearly $7 million in additional income per year.

Advertisement

Here’s a breakdown of his salary by season:

2022-2023: $37,096,500

2023-2024: $40,064,220

2024-2025: $43,031,940

2025-2026: $45,999,660

2026-2027: $48,967,380 (Player option)

Advertisement

Trae Young’s contract with Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young signed a five-year, $215 million contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks in August 2021. This deal makes him one of the highest-paid point guards and guarantees his presence with the franchise at least until the 2026-27 season.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket by Garrison Mathews #24 against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter on January 14, 2025. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

This contract is a designated rookie max extension, also known as a supermax for rookies, meaning the player secured 30% of the team’s salary cap due to his stellar performance in his early seasons.

However, his future in Atlanta is uncertain, as trade rumors continue to swirl. If the Hawks decide to rebuild, they could move their star to another franchise before his contract expires.