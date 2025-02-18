Even though the Dallas Cowboys have a star-studded roster, the team has not performed as well as expected. In analyzing this situation, a club legend believes Micah Parsons and other players have too many off-the-field distractions.

In recent years, the Cowboys have added several top-tier players in an attempt to become an elite team once again. However, their efforts have been in vain, as Dallas has not even reached the NFC Championship game in the past 30 years.

On defense, Micah Parsons stands out as the biggest star. However, despite averaging 13 sacks per year in his four seasons as a pro, some critics believe he could improve his game.

Cowboys legend slams Micah Parsons over his off-the-field distractions

In 2021, the Cowboys used their 12th overall pick to bolster the defense. The Lone Star club welcomed Micah Parsons, who immediately proved he was worthy of being selected at that spot.

Since then, Parsons has averaged 13 sacks per year. However, his production clearly declined this season due to an injury that sidelined him for four games.

In the 2024 NFL season, Parsons registered 12 sacks and 23 quarterback hits—the lowest numbers of his career. Despite the injuries, some critics believe these numbers suffered due to his off-the-field distractions.

Lawrence Taylor, the legendary linebacker, thinks Parsons should focus more on football and avoid these distractions. “He’s a great player,” he said, per OutKick. “But guys, let’s do more. Let’s play more football and less podcasts.”

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys

“The Edge with Micah Parsons” is a weekly podcast hosted by the star linebacker. He typically analyzes what happened in the NFL that week and invites other players to discuss key moments with him.

Can the Cowboys prohibit Micah Parsons from doing podcasts?

Taylor is not the only one concerned that Parsons is not fully focused on football. Many fans believe he should put more effort into improving his on-field performance and worry less about analyzing other teams.

However, the Cowboys can’t do much about this matter. Parsons is free to use his personal time as he chooses, and restricting his podcasting would be seen as a direct violation of free speech.

