NCAAF News: Kirby Smart's Bulldogs weapon makes surprising decision after entering transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship and will now enjoy some weeks off as they gear up for the College Football Playoffs. Although the injury to QB Carson Beck is concerning, Kirby Smart and the program received unexpected news after a player on the program entered the transfer portal.

As the Transfer Portal opened on December 9 and will close on December 28, plenty of big names are on the move, deciding where their future homes will be. The Bulldogs are no strangers to this, as players in the program have decided to search for new horizons.

However, the Dawgs were in for a surprise regarding their WR Nitro Tuggle. The true freshman announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday December the 8th, but turned back on his decision and opted to stay in Athens under Coach Smart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuggle came into the program as a four-star recruit, but registered only three catches for 34 yards this season. His best game was against Tennessee when he caught two passes for 25 yards. After that game, Smart admitted Tuggle was visibly frustrated.

Advertisement

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

“He goes against a good defense every day in practice, and there’s times that he’s been frustrated,” Smart commented on Nitro Tuggle, via On3. “I mean, he would tell you openly that he wants to play. He wants to help. All freshmen want to play.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Kirby Smart makes sincere confession after Georgia confirms QB Carson Beck's injury

Georgia sophomore enters transfer portal

Defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett decided to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. After two years in Athens, Jarrett played in a total of 16 games and is now looking for a fresh start in college football.

Jarrett will join cornerback Julian Humphrey and wide receiver Michael Jackson III along the Dawgs’ players who entered the portal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though the news of players leaving the program make noise inside the locker room, the Dawgs are focused fully on their season and the big goal that stands in front of them.

Georgia will take on either Indiana or Notre Dame in the AllState Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals January 1st in New Orleans.