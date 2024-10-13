NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers makes major admission after victory against Oklahoma

After returning from injury, Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers played a crucial role in his team's victory over Oklahoma Sooners during a recent NCAAF matchup.

The Texas Longhorns continue to be the sensation in NCAAF, this time defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in one of the sport’s most storied rivalries. QB Quinn Ewers made a strong return from his injury and shared his thoughts on the game.

Following their commanding 34-3 victory in the rivalry game against the Sooners, Steve Sarkisian’s squad clearly established themselves as serious contenders in the league and are determined to go all the way. Ewers’ return to the starting role, which saw Arch Manning sidelined, was pivotal for the team’s solid performance.

Once the game concluded, the quarterback spoke with ESPN, sharing his feelings about returning from the oblique injury that sidelined him for several weeks: “I didn’t play the way I wanted to today, but it’s 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond to it,” Ewers stated.

With yesterday’s victory, Ewers has established himself as a specialist in the Red River Rivalry: in three games against the Sooners, he has completed 74.2 percent of his passes for 834 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. Most importantly, Texas has outscored Oklahoma 113-37 in those matchups, including two blowout wins (49-0 in 2022 and 34-3 in 2024) and one narrow loss (34-30 in 2023).

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

The Longhorns are on a roll

The Texas team’s decisive victory over the Sooners has positioned them as the top team this season, boasting six consecutive wins and no losses. Prior to yesterday’s matchup, the Longhorns decisively defeated Colorado State, Michigan, UTSA, ULM, and Mississippi State.

Next Saturday, October 19, Sarkisian’s squad will host none other than Georgia, currently ranked No. 5, in what promises to be another crucial matchup on the Longhorns’ road to the championship.

