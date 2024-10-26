NCAAF: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers loses key teammate ahead of showdown against Vanderbilt

In an effort to return to victory in the NCAAF, the Texas Longhorns will face Vanderbilt. However, news has emerged that Quinn Ewers will be without a key player on the team.

NCAAF is heating up, and this weekend promises an exciting matchup featuring the surprising Texas Longhorns taking on Vanderbilt. Led by Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns will look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season. However, news has surfaced that Quinn Ewers will be without a key player for the game due to injury.

The 30-15 loss last weekend to the Georgia Bulldogs marked Texas’s first defeat of the season. Nevertheless, this setback doesn’t diminish the Longhorns‘ status as championship contenders.

In the immediate future, Vanderbilt looms on the horizon. The Commodores currently hold a record of 5 wins and 2 losses and present a formidable challenge for Sarkisian‘s squad. The home team will do everything possible to get back on the winning track, this time without a key player due to injury.

According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, WR Isaiah Bond has been dealing with an ankle injury for a few weeks and will miss the matchup against Vanderbilt. “Texas WR Isaiah Bond is officially out for the game at No. 25 Vanderbilt,” Thamel stated on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s been dealing with a nagging ankle injury and will have a chance to rest it on Texas’ bye.”

Isaiah Bond #7 of the Texas Longhorns, Quinn Ewers #3 and Trey Owens #15 on the field prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Bond’s impact on the team is clearly reflected in his statistics this season with the Longhorns: he has racked up 380 yards and four touchdowns on 23 receptions in his first year with the team.

Sarkisian loses another key piece

In the lead-up to a crucial matchup against Vanderbilt, the Longhorns will not only be without star wide receiver Isaiah Bond due to an ankle injury, but also face a significant loss following the game against Georgia for the team led by Ewers.

The player in question is none other than safety Andrew Mukuba, who suffered a serious knee injury in last weekend’s game against the Bulldogs and will be unable to participate in the matchup against the Commodores.

“Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba has been ruled out for Saturday against No. 25 Vanderbilt, per SEC injury report,” Pete Nakos from On3 Sports reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Clemson transfer with 25 tackles and 2 INTs this season.”

Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) warms up before the ACC Football matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC.

The significance of this game for the head coach

The matchup against Vanderbilt is crucial for the Longhorns as they seek to get back on the winning track. Head coach Steve Sarkisian delivered a clear message, emphasizing that this is not just another game for Texas.

“I just coached ’em like coach Sark always does. All they know is this is a top 25 matchup on the road with a sellout crowd,” Sarkisian said, via HornSports. “We know the challenge we’re faced with, what’s on tape, and what they look like. We don’t want to count our possessions in this game. We want to make our possessions count.”