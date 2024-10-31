NCAAF News: Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward makes honest statement on Heisman Trophy

The Miami Hurricanes are firing on all cylinders. The Canes boast an 8-0 record and are ranked on fifth place in the country. Quarterback Cam Ward is having a phenomenal season in Coral Gables and is among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy. However, the star has his goals clear and issued a sincere comment on the individual award.

Cam Ward has find a new home in Miami . In South Florida, the Washington State transfer has been able to replicate and improve his accomplishments. Under head coach Mario Cristobal, Ward has been the decisive factor in each of the Hurricanes victories so far this season.

Ward’s excellent performance and flashy plays have caught the eye of everybody in college football. The talented QB’s unique, nonchalant style of play have been the talk of the town and set him as a favourite to the Heisman Trophy. Though the award’s prestige is immeasurable, Ward has made his thoughts on the award clear.

“It’s just a blessing. It doesn’t bother me,” Ward said, per On3. “At the end of the day you’ve got to make football plays to get where you want. My goal is not to be a Heisman Trophy winner, my goal is to win football games and play for a national championship. So I’m just trying to stick to that and stick to my teammates and hopefully we get a win this week.”

Cam Ward’s stats through 8 games

Ward has taken over the NCAA. His dominant presence on the field, along with his influence on teammates and fans, have made him a household name and a force to be reckoned with. Opposing defenses cannot get a hold on him and how to stop him, and Ward just keeps stacking great games week in and week out.

Through the first 8 games of the season, Ward has completed 68% of his passes and thrown for 2746 yards, 24 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Ward leads the ACC in passing yards and TDs. He ranks second in the country in both categories.

What’s coming up next for Ward and the Canes?

This weekend, No. 5 Miami will host Duke in Hard Rock Stadium on November 2. To close out the ACC schedule, the Hurricanes will play:

at Georgia Tech on 11/9

vs Wake Forest on 23/11

at Syracuse on 30/11

Four teams in the ACC are still undefeated in league play: Clemson (5-0), Miami (4-0), SMU (4-0), and Pittsburgh (3-0). These upcoming weeks will be crucial to determine the finalists for the Conference Championship game.