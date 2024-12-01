Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Sherrone Moore sends clear message after Michigan’s road win over Ohio State

The season ended with a positive record for Sherrone Moore, who didn’t waste the chance to clarify a few things after Michigan’s victory over Ohio State.

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on before a game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Michigan Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on before a game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Michigan Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

By Richard Tovar

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore delivered a heartfelt postgame press conference after a hard-fought 13-10 victory over Ohio State. The win, Michigan’s second against a ranked team this season, capped Moore’s first year at the helm with a 7-5 record. Moore’s journey from to full-time leader culminated in this statement win.

“It’s something you think about 365 days a year,” Moore said, emphasizing the significance of the rivalry. “Every day when I walk into my office, the first thing I see is ‘Ohio State.’ It’s always on our minds.” His team’s relentless focus paid off, with their defense limiting the Buckeyes to just 77 rushing yards and holding a potent offense to 10 points for most of the game.

Moore praised his defense and offensive line for their dominance in the trenches, a theme he repeatedly said. “We held them to 77 rushing yards and outgained them on the ground. That’s how you win this game,” Moore explained. “Our guys played great. The D-line was outstanding, and our offensive line gave us the push we needed when it mattered most.”

One of the key themes Moore discussed was emotional composure. “There’s always some talk, some extra things going on,” Moore acknowledged. “We preach discipline over emotion. It’s easy to get caught up, but we stayed focused on the game plan.” He credited his team’s discipline for their ability to execute in critical moments, particularly when Michigan tie the game at 10-10 before ultimately pulling ahead.

Moore also highlighted the trust within the team, especially in the kicker who sealed the game with crucial field goals. “He’s a man,” Moore said with admiration. “We put him in tough situations in practice, and he just drills it every time. We trust him completely.”

Building a Winning Culture

When asked what this victory meant for the program, Moore was clear: “It’s all about the players. We work 365 days for this game, and it shows.” He mentioned the efforts of standout players like Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, whose physical play set the tone. “It’s not just about schemes; it’s about willpower,” he said.

Moore reflected on the criticism and doubt his team faced throughout the season, saying, “I didn’t pay attention to what people said about us having no chance. We focused on ourselves, on winning, not on what others thought.”

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

