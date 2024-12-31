One of the most notable developments in recent weeks in the NCAAF was undoubtedly the confirmation of Bill Belichick as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. With the season in the midst of its final stages, the former Patriots coach is starting to think ahead and made something clear regarding his upcoming coaching staff.

While the former Super Bowl champion’s plan is to slowly assemble his team, in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he stated that several members of his upcoming staff currently hold significant roles in the NFL.

Additionally, Belichick said that he won’t wait too long to start confirming who will be by his side at the start of a new College Football season next year. “I’ll really start to move on that this week and next week,” he stated.

“Again, a lot of coaches that are potentially available that’ll be on the staff or either still involved in college football bowl games, playoffs, or they’re still involved in the NFL, which we still have another week of the regular season and then some of them are in the playoffs as well,

Bill Belichick, six-time Super Bowl champion

“So we’ll see how that plays out, but they’ll be a strong NFL presence on the staff, but not exclusively. We have some other people too that we’re working on, so try to put together the best that we can. Coaches that’ll help the players and help produce winning football at Carolina. That’s what we’re there for. We’re there to help the players,” he concluded.

Belichick is slowly assembling his team

While final confirmation is still pending on who may join the coaching staff of the newly appointed coach at North Carolina, it was recently announced that Bill Belichick signed a three-time Super Bowl champ with the Patriots for the UNC Tar Heels as defensive coordinator.

Steve Belichick, son of Bill, will become the DC for the UNC Tar Heels, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. He won three Super Bowl rings while being his dad’s assistant coach with the New England Patriots.

Some players will not be under Belichick’s command

Not only is Belichick’s staff still in the process of being built, but the former Patriots HC is also slowly starting to assemble his roster for what will undoubtedly be a tough year in the NCAAF.

While awaiting the arrival of some players through the transfer portal, the coach is already aware that some players will not be available next year. One of the latest to make the decision to leave was Michael Merdinger.

The quarterback joined the school in 2024 but didn’t play a single snap during his debut year. His departure from the Tar Heels is solely related to the possibility of getting more playing time at another program, even though being coached by Belichick could have provided an extra motivation.