NCAAF News: Oregon fans get promising update on Tez Johnson after serious injury vs Michigan

Tez Johnson, a key player in the Oregon Ducks' strong NCAAF campaign, was injured during the Michigan game, but fans received an encouraging update looking ahead.

The Oregon Ducks‘ latest performance in the NCAAF resulted in another victory for one of the top title contenders. However, the serious injury suffered by their star wide receiver, Tez Johnson, has raised concerns within the team. Just days after the incident, Ducks fans received an important update on the player.

During the first half of the game, which Oregon eventually won against the Michigan Wolverines, Johnson was forced to leave the field due to what was initially feared to be a serious shoulder injury.

According to reports from college football insider Pete Thamel, Johnson underwent several tests that yielded positive results, as it was determined that he will not require surgery. This means the injury is not a season-ending one.

Thamel shared the update via his X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteThamel: “Sources: Oregon star receiver Tez Johnson’s shoulder injury is not considered season-ending, and he’s expected back later this year. He’s not expected to have surgery after the injury at Michigan, which knocked him from the game and left him on the sideline in a sling.”

Wide receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Oregon Ducks signals first down against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half at Autzen Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.

Johnson’s absence is particularly impactful as he has become one of the ideal targets for the Ducks’ QB, Dillon Gabriel. This year, he leads the team with 64 receptions for 649 yards and has scored eight receiving touchdowns.

The importance of Gabriel, according to Dan Lanning

The impressive campaign so far by the Oregon Ducks this season in the NCAAF can be attributed in part to the outstanding performance of their QB Dillon Gabriel, who has developed an excellent connection with WR Tez Johnson.

His coach, Dan Lanning, knows he has a talented player at the position, and regarding this situation, he was clear about his feelings.

“I think everybody here has realized that’s not ordinary, right? We’re really blessed to have a special quarterback out there operating week in and week out, doing a really good job. And I’ll say this, he’s earned the trust and admiration of all of his teammates and the coaches around him, but this guy prepares extremely hard. He is the calmest dude you’ve ever been around on the field, which is impressive, but I’m really proud of him and what he’s been able to do for this team,” the Lanning stated.

EUGENE, OREGON – AUGUST 31: Head Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks up at the scoreboard during a timeout in the third quarter in the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium

Oregon Ducks upcoming matches:

vs Maryland, November 9th

vs Wisconsin, November 16th

vs Washington, November 30th