NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning clarifies his stance on Dillon Gabriel and the Heisman Trophy race

Dillon Gabriel's outstanding season in the NCAAF puts him in contention for the Heisman Trophy. Dan Lanning, head coach of the Oregon Ducks, made his stance clear regarding this situation.

The NCAAF is gradually entering the critical phase of the season: collectively, teams are striving for as many wins as possible as the end approaches, while individually, several players are vying for the Heisman Trophy. Dillon Gabriel, having an outstanding season with the Oregon Ducks, is one of them, and his coach Dan Lanning expressed his thoughts on the matter.

Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes, Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes, and Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, to name a few, are top contenders for this trophy, which holds significant personal value in college football.

Dan Lanning, the current head coach at Oregon, shared his feelings with the media about having Gabriel on his team: “I think everybody here has realized that’s not ordinary, right? We’re really blessed to have a special quarterback out there operating week in and week out, doing a really good job.“

“And I’ll say this, he’s earned the trust and admiration of all of his teammates and the coaches around him, but this guy prepares extremely hard. He is the calmest dude you’ve ever been around on the field, which is impressive, but I’m really proud of him and what he’s been able to do for this team,” the HC finally concluded.

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks and Dillon Gabriel #8 celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 38-17 at Michigan Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The coach takes pride in having such a talented player on his roster and, while always respecting his rivals, believes that Gabriel is a deserving candidate for the Heisman Trophy this season based on his achievements so far.

Dillon Gabriel and his standout moment in the NCAAF

The Ducks’ impressive season undoubtedly hinges on a key player: their star QB Dillon Gabriel. The standout player from Oregon has led the program to an unblemished record with nine consecutive victories.

After his stellar start to the season, Gabriel has climbed to No. 2 in the NCAA’s all-time passing leaders with 17,236 passing yards. He also now has 177 career total touchdowns, just one shy of Case Keenum’s all-time NCAAF record of 178.

Despite all these impressive statistics, the QB keeps his feet on the ground and doesn’t let emotions take over: “I feel like history doesn’t necessarily kind of go with what we want to do… but I feel like, just being present, being right in the moment, I think that’s allowed us to seize every moment. Very easy to say, but hard to do.”

Additionally, he acknowledged his team’s mindset in achieving an impressive nine-game winning streak: “These seasons get long, but I just, you know, appreciate how we’ve been able to stay fresh, stay present, keep getting better every week, and that focus has allowed us to do, that that as well.“