NCAAF News: OT Josh Simmons makes final decision regarding his future with the Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are focused on their closest competition, the NCAAF Playoffs, while also slowly beginning to plan for the upcoming season. As a result, some players are starting to make decisions about their futures, and one of them, the talented OT Josh Simmons, already knows what he will do once his season concludes.

Simmons is currently sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a serious injury to one of his knees, which has forced him to step away from activity until he is fully recovered, with expectations that he will be ready by the start of the next season. However, this does not seem to be a determining factor for the player’s future.

According to reports, the OT, who is a key piece in Ryan Day’s system, has decided to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons has declared for the draft. Simmons had season-ending knee surgery after the Oregon game, but his new agent Drew Rosenhaus said surgery went well and he’s already is ahead of schedule with his rehab,” Schefter stated.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) carries the ball behind a block from Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana.

In addition, his current representative confirmed that Simmons will undoubtedly be selected with a high pick in the draft: “Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp and he will be a high-first round pick,” said Rosenhaus, who will represent Simmons along with Robert Bailey and Oliver Chell.

A tough blow for Ryan Day

The Buckeyes are awaiting the start of the NCAAF Playoffs after suffering a tough sports setback in their last matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. On the eve of this important event, Ryan Day is left without a key player in his team’s offense.

According to journalist Hayes Fawcett, Ohio State WR Jayden Ballard plans to enter the transfer portal and leave the Buckeyes. After his transfer, Ballard will have just one year of college football eligibility left and hopes to join a program where he will have more playing time.

Ballard has caught 11 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown over three seasons. However, despite his great talent, he has faced significant competition at his position, which has limited his playing time compared to his teammates.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jayden Ballard (9) on the field prior to the spring game between the Ohio State Buckeyes Scarlet and Gray at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

The future of the Ohio State Buckeyes

The tough defeat handed by the Michigan Wolverines on November 30th was a hard blow for Ryan Day’s squad. However, the team remains fully focused on what lies ahead, which is the upcoming playoffs.

Although the opponent is still unknown, the team led by Will Howard is preparing in the best possible way for this crucial matchup.