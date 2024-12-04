Tom Brady is watching closely, in his role as a commentator, the possibility that, in the near future, Patrick Mahomes might take the title of the greatest player in NFL history from him.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the new dynasty in the league, and in 2024, Andy Reid and his players are aiming for something never achieved in the Super Bowl era: three consecutive championships.

However, due to highly inconsistent performances in recent weeks, the Chiefs are not considered favorites despite all their experience. According to several analysts, the real contenders are the Bills or the Lions. For all those who doubt, Brady has a reminder.

Who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl according to Tom Brady?

Just a few days ago, the Chiefs broke the record for consecutive victories in one-score games. That impressive mark previously belonged to Tom Brady and the Patriots (2003-2004). For this reason, during an interview with The Herd, the legend stated that no one can count Kansas City out.

“You’re going to have close games and you’re going to have blowouts. To win the close games is always a mark of a really good team. To win when you’re not playing your best football is the mark of a very good team. I just think that the Chiefs are so dangerous because if it’s a one-score game in the fourth quarter and Patrick has the ball, he is incredible.”

“Mahomes is so dangerous because then you have four downs late in the game. You’ve got to stop him for four downs and not three. That’s a dangerous aspect for any defense. You have to pull away from it. It’s a hard team to pull away from because they do such a good job defensively. Patrick is going to manage the game so well. He is going to make the right decisions in the big moments like we’ve seen time and time again.”

Which team does Tom Brady think the Chiefs resemble?

Tom Brady admitted that, now that the Chiefs have broken the record for consecutive wins in one-score games, he is convinced there are many similarities with Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

“That organization does so many things the right way, they’re going to be tough to beat in the playoffs. I don’t care who they play, where they play. It’s a lot like the teams I played for at the Patriots. If you were going to beat us, you had to beat us. We weren’t going to beat ourselves.”

