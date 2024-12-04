NHL News: Bruins' Nikita Zadorov calls out Red Wings star Lucas Raymond after 3-2 overtime win

The Boston Bruins prevailed 3-2 in a heated divisional matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. Following the victory in overtime, Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov called out Detroit forward Lucas Raymond after tensions flared between the two players during the game.

Zadorov is a very physical player in the NHL, standing at 6’6” and weighing 248lb he has more than enough reasons to put his body on the line every night. The Bruins’ defenseman doesn’t shy away from contact and taking penalties. However, he wasn’t appreciattive of Raymond’s embellishment after a slash.

He responded with a cross-check to the Red Wings star and a scuffle broke out. Despite the overtime win, thanks to Pavel Zacha’s goal, Zadorov didn’t let the incident slide and he sent a very strong message to Detroit’s youngster.

“I think that’s got to get out of the league. It’s a man’s league,” Zadorov said, via BosHockeyNow. “We all get slashed. We’re all in pain, but you don’t go like this and show the referee you get slashed.

Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins takes down Max Pacioretty #67 ofthe Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on November 5, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“I think it’s just a little bit disrespectful. I don’t like when the guy’s shaking his hand. I barely touch his hand. You don’t sell penalties.”

Interim coach Joe Sacco talks on Zadorov’s performance

Zadorov scored a goal and registered six penalty minutes during the 3-2 triumph over Detroit. The 29-year-old now tallies two goals and six assists on the season. After the game, coach Joe Sacco issued a big statement on his performance.

“He was engaged in the game tonight,” Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco commented on Zadorov. “He was physical, and he was just defending hard tonight. When he was on the ice, the opposition knew that he was playing, and the goal was good, too. We’d like to see more of that.”

Bruins’ mentality change under Coach Sacco

Boston has looked like a different team since Jim Montgomery’s firing. Under interim coach Joe Sacco, the Bruins have won five of their last seven games and are looking confident again. Zadorov made a bold statement about what’s changed in Beantown.

Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at TD Garden on December 03, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“I think we’re playing with passion. I think we’re playing with pride. I think we’re playing for each other. I thought we were disconnected before. That’s what wasn’t working. I don’t think we fixed much X’s and O’s. I think it’s the same system, same gameplans. We’re just doing that this time.”

The Bruins will look to maintain their current form and extend their win streak to three games when they host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks next.