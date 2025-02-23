Penn State DC Jim Knowles makes something clear what it means to coach under the roots of Philadelphia

One would imagine that if a team wins a championship, the logical thing would be to continue the process. However, Jim Knowles decided to break the mold and left the Ohio State Buckeyes to join James Franklin’s staff, bringing his talent to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Now, close to home, the defensive coordinator will have the opportunity to implement his work philosophy, one that has been instilled in him since the early days of his career in the sport.

In recent statements to the press, the newly appointed DC of Penn State made it clear just how much the influence of Philadelphia’s roots means to him, and how they will impact his approach to coaching his players: “You got to be tough, you know, if you’re from Philly, you got to be tough.”

“And, you know, you have a thick skin and you’re willing to take coaching, hard coaching. Growing up, the guys that I had as coaches, they were all, you know, cops, firemen, maintenance men and they were hard on you. They were challenging to you. They preached discipline and hard nosed football, and you have to, you have to be, I think, growing up in Philly and under those guys, you have to be willing to accept criticism and respond with toughness,” he also added.

Knowles is the type of coach who sees team leadership as a two-way street between what the coaches expect and what the players are able to deliver. He’s a perfect blend of old-school values and modern concepts in the sport.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

“Even with the players I’m always all for a guy that’s gonna challenge the coaching, like, ‘hey, I want to know why we’re doing this and what’s the purpose,’” Knowles also added. “Kind of that back and forth that you get growing up where you’re willing to speak your mind, and you know, you accept it when you make a mistake, but you challenge it if you have a different opinion.

“And I think you learn not to take things personally, you know? Don’t take it personally. My coaches, teachers growing up, they’re trying to make you better and I coach that way. We’re in this for you. I knew that they were in it for me like you knew that those guys loved you. It was a mix of that tough love. And, you know, that’s what I got growing up there.”

James Franklin praises hiring of Jim Knowles

The arrival of Knowles is undoubtedly a major boost for the program, which once again will go all in to secure a National Championship in the NCAAF. One of the most grateful individuals after his arrival was HC James Franklin, who thinks that the school’s commitment is aligning with bigger expectations.

“Yeah, I think it’s very telling,” James Franklin said to the press. “I think it goes back to that statement I made earlier that, you know, in my — I guess what is it going on 12 years now? I think the last two years, our commitment has matched our expectations — I don’t know if I would have said that before. I think Pat’s been with us for three years — and the only reason I didn’t say three years before is when you first get here, that first year you’re figuring everything out. But yeah, I think to a passionate and hungry fan base, I think it speaks volumes. I think it speaks volumes.”

Furthermore, he assured that he feels at home at Penn State, where he can pursue his dreams: “What’s great about being at a place like Penn State, I’ve been at places in my career where you have a dream list and they’re not really realistic. Your dream list at Penn State is realistic, specifically now with the support that we have. But again, it was a twisting and turning process.”