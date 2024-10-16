NCAAF News: Quinn Ewers makes major admission on his return to play for Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns, led by head coach Steve Sarkisian, are back in full force and sit atop the nation’s rankings. Boasting a 6-0 record and gearing up for their biggest matchup of the season, the Longhorns have welcomed back starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in their game against the Oklahoma Sooners. After his return to the playing field, Ewers made a major admission on his performance in the Red River Shootout.

Ewers had been sidelined since September 14 after sustaining an abdominal strain, with Arch Manning filling in during his absence. Regardless of Manning’s excellent play, Ewers’ status as QB1 was never in doubt in Austin. Once he was cleared to return, Quinn was back under center making his comeback against no other than the Sooners at Cotton Bowl.

Despite Texas’ overwhelming victory over archrival Oklahoma, Ewers had an inconsistent game, which was unsurprising given his extended absence and the Sooners’ tough defense. However, once he shook off the rust, the Horns took control of the Red River Rivalry and cruised to a 34-3 win. Ewers was honest on his performance and hinted areas for improvement heading forward in the college football season.

“I think I just should have practiced a little bit better,” Ewers said, per Horns 24/7. “I think just my speed with my feet and my confidence in my throws throughout practice should have been better, which would have carried over to the game.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It’s definitely tough, just because, throughout the week you don’t have live bullets flying at you. And the speed of the game is just not the same in practice, but you try to emulate it as best as we can.”

Despite the harsh self-critic, Ewers finished the game completing 20/29 for 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It was not near the standard Ewers has accustomed fans to, but it is certainly something Sarkisian and the Horns can live with.

Gunnar Helm speaks on SEC ahead of biggest conference matchup

The Horns are the ‘new kid on the block‘ at the SEC and they know they can never get too comfortable, despite their perfect record through seven weeks in the NCAA. Tight end Gunnar Helm was Texas’ receiving leader during their triumph over Oklahoma with five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Helm was wary of the Horns’ early success and made something clear on playing in the Southeastern Conference.

“We want to play the best,” Helm commented. “We want to play at the top level and that’s what we get in the SEC every week. Every week you can’t focus on what’s ahead or behind you. You got to be where your feet are and really focus on the game plan for each week.”

