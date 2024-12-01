NCAAF News: Syracuse QB Kyle McCord issues strong statement, aimed at Ohio State and Miami's Cam Ward

The Syracuse Orange delivered an upset triumph over the Miami Hurricanes and knocked the Canes out of the ACC Championship. Quarterback Kyle McCord put on a stellar performance, outplaying Miami’s Cam Ward. After the game, McCord sent out a powerful statement, throwing shade at his former school, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

McCord may be one of the biggest winners of the NCAA‘s Rivalry Week. Although Miami and Syracuse’s matchup was not a game reknowned for the despise between the programs, the Orange treated the match as one and walked away with the victory.

Syracuse played spoiler on Miami’s season and may have delivered the knockout punch in their College Football Playoffs’ aspirations. The Orange came back from a 21-0 deficit and defeated Miami 42-38. To add to McCord’s joy, his former school, the Ohio State Buckeyes, lost to their eternal rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, and were eliminated from the Big Ten Championship.

McCord transferred to Syracuse from Ohio State during the offseason and left the program in Columbus after three years. The senior-year quarterback has been under heavy scrutiny. Following the Buckeyes’ disappointing loss to Michigan and Syracuse’s win over fellow transfer QB Cam Ward’s Miami, McCord made a concise, yet powerful message.

Syracuse quarterback KYLE MCCORD (6) throws a pass during the ACC conference football game between Syracuse and Miami played at the JMA Wireless Dome on the campus of Syracuse University. Syracuse.

“Everything comes full circle,” McCord said during his postgame press conference.

One man’s trash may be another man’s treasure. The Buckeyes lost their fourth consecutive game to the Wolverines after a frustrating offensive performance in which Will Howard and the offense scored 10 points. McCord, on the contrary, played lights out and amassed 26 completions for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

Big Ten and ACC Championship Games confirmed

With their upsetting losses during Rivalry Week, Miami and Ohio State missed out on their leagues’ title games. Both schools needed wins to clinch their spot, but both fell short in disappointing fashion. While Ohio State’s offense came up short during the loss to Michigan, it was Miami’s defense that cost them the game against Syracuse.

Big Ten Championship: The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on December 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

ACC Championship: The SMU Mustangs will face off with the Clemson Tigers on December 7 at Bank of America Stadium.