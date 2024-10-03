NCAAF News: Travis Hunter reveals Deion Sanders' surprising stance on viral celebration

Travis Hunter has taken over. The standout two-way player stands above the pack and his playmaking ability grabs the headlines week in and week out. For the second week in a row, Hunter’s celebrations have gone viral. The latest made waves over social media. Colorado’s star revealed Deion Sanders had a say on the matter.

Hunter is pure entertainment, college football fans tune into the Buffaloes games to witness his greatness and he never fails to deliver. When Colorado beat Baylor, the wideout/defensiveback imitated a dog, reenacting a celebration Kai Cenat had challenged him to pull off.

During the NCAA week 5, Colorado prevailed over UCF 48-21 and Hunter stole the spotlights with yet another iconic pose. Hunter snagged his second interception of the season and ran to the endzone to celebrate by hitting the ‘Heisman’ pose. Fans all over the nation went crazy. The Buffaloes star revealed who was behind the decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After my touchdown in the game Coach Prime told me to do it,” Hunter said on The Travis Hunter Show. “He told me to do it right after the touchdown. I was like no not yet, it ain’t the time right now. So when I caught the interception the first thing that came to mind was Coach Prime telling me to do it earlier in the game and I went to go do it.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement

Hunter cements his Heisman case

Heisman celebration or not, Hunter is widely considered the favorite to win the prestigious award. His iconic trophy-like pose only strengthens his case and sends a message across college football. However, Hunter remains focused on the team’s success, which could impact his odds for the individual accolade.

Advertisement

see also Buffaloes star Travis Hunter echoes Deion Sanders" advice with clear message to NFL teams

“You never know. I could be at the top of their list, they just not saying nothing. And I can also be at the bottom of their list because they just don’t like who my coach is.“