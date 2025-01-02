NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer loses freshman WR after Jalen Milroe declares for NFL Draft

After Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach in the University of Alabama left many scratching their heads, the second year isn’t getting any easier. Shortly after Jalen Milroe declared for the NFL Draft, a freshman wide receiver in the program decided to test the market and enter the NCAA‘s transfer portal.

DeBoer faces an uphill battle as he gears up for a demanding second year in Tuscaloosa. Shortly after falling to the Michigan Wolverines at the Reliaquest Bowl, the Alabama head coach received bad news as some key players would not be returning for the 2025 season. Most importantly, quarterback Jalen Milroe declared for the NFL Draft, star linebacker Jihaad Campbell is headed to the pros, as well.

Moreover, after the deflating defeat to the Wolverines in Tampa, the Crimson Tide had two wide receivers enter the transfer portal. First, it was Jaren Hamilton, and now, just hours after Milroe made public his decision to opt out of his final year of eligibility, freshman Amari Jefferson has announced he will be entering the portal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the transfer portal’s window closed on Dec. 28, teams whose season finished after that date have an extended five-days window to switch schools.

Alabama vs Wisconsin SEP 14 September 14, 2024: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warming up before the NCAA Football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI.

Advertisement

WR group for 2025

Once star-studded at the wide receiver position, Alabama now has more question marks than exclamation points in their wideout room. Of course, the sole presence of Ryan Williams is enough for fans in Tuscaloosa to remain hopeful, but there are some other intriguing situations.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: In addition to Jalen Milroe, Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer waves goodbye to another star

If Germie Bernard decides to return and use his final year of eligibility the Crimson Tide would be able to maintain its core together, while adding strong pieces. However, thats an if, and Bernard could very well be headed for the NFL.

Advertisement

Alabama has tried out Jaylen Mbakwe at the WR position going into their bowl game, but it’s unclear whether he’ll stay there or return to his original DB spot during the 2025 college football campaign.

New additions

Kalen DeBoer has drawn in Miami transfer Isaiah Horton, as well as signing freshmen Derek Meadows (who flipped his commitment from LSU to Alabama) and four-star Lotzeir Brooks. While fans stress about Rico Scott’s pending decision on whether returning or entering the portal, Germie Bernard is confident on the group DeBoer is putting together for next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think the receiver room is going to be great,” Bernard said, via AL.com. “The new addition, Horton, is going to be great in the receiving room. Having guys that have been in the playbook for a year going into their second year, they’re going to be able to play faster man.“

Milroe’s seat is up for grabs

Another pressing question is who will be getting the football to these players. Following Milroe’s departure, Alabama has yet to identify his true successor, though the program is hopeful that Ty Simpson can lead the team in their pursuit of a National Championship.

Advertisement

Quarterback Jalen Milroe #4 talks with head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide after a receiver was ruled out of bounds on the 11-yard line instead of scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Other QBs in the roster for 2025 are Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell. However, after Milroe confirmed his decision, Bama may be looking to bring in another signal-caller through the portal. Regardless, Milroe believes Simpson is more than capable of filling his shoes.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe announces final decision on his future to Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

“I think he did a really good job of constantly trying to improve, trying to go 1-0. Just learning and growing as a quarterback,” Milroe stated on Simpson. “I’ve been in his shoes before being behind Bryce [Young] and learning each and every day to just try to be the best version of myself. And that’s exactly what he does.”