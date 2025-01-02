Trending topics:
NBA News: Josh Hart takes a surprising shot at one of the Thunder’s stars ahead of their matchup

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks, in his signature comedic tone, mocked an Oklahoma City Thunder player ahead of their NBA clash on Thursday.

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets
By Emilio Abad

On Friday night, the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off in what promises to be one of the most anticipated games of the NBA regular season. Beyond the competitive stakes, the game is brimming with intrigue, particularly thanks to the playful rivalry sparked by Josh Hart’s recent comments aimed at Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hart, known for his humor and penchant for lighthearted jabs, didn’t hold back when discussing the Thunder center. “This will be a good test,” Hart told reporters after the Knicks’ victory over the Jazz, as reported by SNY’s Knicks Videos on X (formerly Twitter). “The big man [Hartenstein] got paid this summer, so he should be a little slow on his feet and slow trying to protect the rim. We should be able to go at him.”

The playful trash talk didn’t end there. Hart doubled down on X, writing, “Pockets got fatter, so he’s a little slower 😂,” referencing Hartenstein’s lucrative offseason contract and poking fun at his defensive capabilities.

Psychological gamesmanship

Hart’s remarks highlight how NBA players often use humor and banter as a form of psychological gamesmanship, adding fuel to an already competitive matchup. For Hartenstein, the challenge will be to counter Hart’s comments with his play on the court, using the jokes as motivation to showcase his defensive skills and make a statement.

Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center on November 25, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

Momentum and stakes

This game comes at a pivotal point in the season, with both teams riding impressive runs of form. The Knicks enter the matchup on a nine-game winning streak, with Jalen Brunson leading the charge and putting up All-Star-caliber performances. Meanwhile, the Thunder are arguably the hottest team in the league.

Both teams feature dynamic, young rosters and have quietly developed a competitive rivalry. The added drama of Hart’s comments has only heightened the anticipation, ensuring fans are in for a thrilling contest packed with high-energy plays and strategic battles.

