Nick Saban makes something clear about Buckeyes WR Jeremiah Smith, compares him to future NFL HOF

Ohio State Bucketes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith torched the Oregon Ducks defense during the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, enroute to a record-setting outing. After the game, everybody in the country was talking about the electric freshman in Columbus, including Nick Saban, who voiced a very strong comment on Smith, comparing him to a future NFL Hall of Famer he coached in Alabama.

After coaching sixteen years at the University of Alabama, Nick Saban witnessed plenty of generational talents in college football. The Crimson Tide itself provided the NFL with elite prospects year after year, yet Saban has been thoroughly impressed by Jeremiah Smith’s last performance.

The Ducks had no answers for the Buckeyes, all game long. Jeremiah Smith was the X-factor in Ohio State’s offense, the freak of nature wideout was unstoppable as he finished the game with seven receptions, racking up 187 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Smith shattered the school’s receiving yardage record for a single game, via On3. The record was previously owned by NFL legend Cris Carter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Smith’s enormous outing, Saban delivered a strong statement on the freshman wide receiver, comparing him to future NFL Hall of Famer, and former Alabama WR Julio Jones.

Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement

“You know when you’ve got a mismatch guy like this that he’s going to make plays in critical situations,” Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I mean we had Julio Jones back in, what, 2009 or whatever? And he was that kind of player. And we had lots of first-round draft pick wide receivers, but he was the one guy you knew if you threw him the ball in a critical situation he was going to win and he was going to make the play. And I think that’s what they’ve got in this guy, No. 4 [Smith].”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Buckeyes QB Will Howard issues strong warning to Quinn Ewers, Longhorns

Smith takes college football by storm

Smith put the NCAA on notice all season long. Week after week, the freshman standout pulled off sensational plays, and jaw-dropping catches. However, he one-upped himself after completely dismantling the No. 1 Oregon Ducks on national television at the most iconic venue in college football.

Advertisement

It felt like Smith had saved his very best for the biggest stage. In the opening drive for the Buckeyes, Smith took a drag route all the way into the endzone after leaving every defender in the dust. He made it seem effortless, like a man playing among boys. Even Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning was left speechless.

“I mean the guy’s NFL-ready. He’s that talented,” Lanning admitted, via On3. “He’s strong. He attacks the ball in the air as well as any receiver I’ve seen. He’s very special and Will Howard did a great job of getting the ball to him tonight. He’s tough to defend, he’s physical, he’s got all the tools. So, really talented player.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smith’s warning to Texas

Ohio State moved on to the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, where the Texas Longhorns await. After the Buckeyes’ statement victory over the best team in the nation, alarm bells are ringing in Austin. Smith made something clear about how high the team confidence is right now.

Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a first down during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement

“I mean, you talk it, you gotta be about it. I just feel like nobody can guard us out here. We’re one of the best teams in the country and I stand on that,” Jeremiah Smith commented postgame.

Advertisement

Ohio State and Texas will face off at the Cotton Bowl on January 10. The winner moves on to the National Championship Game at Atlanta on January 20.