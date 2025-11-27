Ole Miss vs Mississippi State head-to-head record: Who holds the upper hand in Egg Bowl rivalry?

In the midst of the loud buzz surrounding Lane Kiffin’s future, the 10-1 (6-1 SEC) Ole Miss Rebels must gear up for their biggest game of the NCAA season. Taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6 SEC) in Starkville, the Egg Bowl will be in attendance when the two rival schools go head-to-head. On Bolavip, we dive into the history of the game and which side holds the upper hand.

The state of Mississippi is often referred to as The Hospitality State. But make no mistake, there won’t be any of that in Starkville when the Rebels walk into Davis Wade Stadium. Though in very different situations, this game is equally as pivotal for both schools.

Ole Miss will hope the historic trend prevails, while Mississippi State vie to shock the country with a statement, upset win on home soil. With Kiffin’s future up in the air, hoisting the Egg Bowl is paramount for the Rebels to keep the vibes at the current all-time high.

Ole Miss vs Miss. St: Head-to-head record

When the Rebels and Bulldogs clash at Davis Wade Stadium, it will be the 122nd showdown between Ole Miss and Mississippi State in college football. Needless to say, this won’t be either side’s first rodeo. The two schools have been competing for the Golden Egg for a while now. However, the program in Oxford has enjoyed much more success than their counterparts in Starkville.

Ole Miss celebrates with the Golden Egg

As it stands, Ole Miss has prevailed 66 times in NCAA history. Mississippi State, on the other hand, has recorded 46 wins. The game ended in a stalemate six times. The remaining three games have been vacated—wiping away two wins for the Rebels and one for the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss leads all-time record: 66W-46L-6D

Why is it called the Egg Bowl?

One might guess the rivalry’s name came directly from the trophy handed to the victors. However, that wasn’t always the case. The matchup wasn’t referred to as the Egg Bowl until 1979.

According to USA Today, Tom Patterson coined the name as a way to inject motivation into that year’s rivalry game, when neither school had secured bowl eligibility. In turn, both the Rebels and Bulldogs suddenly had something tangible to play for. Ole Miss won that edition—and the nickname stuck.

The history behind the Golden Egg

As if the shared history between Ole Miss and Mississippi State weren’t already full of wonderfully absurd moments, the origin of the trophy both programs now leave everything on the field for is no exception.

As reported by USA Today, the trophy didn’t exist until 1927. Before that, the victors celebrated by tearing down the goalposts. But in 1926, the home fans in Starkville seemed to take an oath to keep the uprights standing, fending off the surge of Rebels supporters with chairs.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: The Egg Bowl

That was the breaking point, and the Golden Egg was introduced the following season. Ever since, both schools have fought for the trophy with the same grit and passion they once used just to protect their goalposts.

What’s at stake in Week 14 of the 2025 NCAA season?

The Rebels enter the matchup as the No. 7 program in the nation. A win would all but secure their spot in the College Football Playoffs. Moreover, it could send Ole Miss through to the SEC Championship for the first time in school history. A loss wouldn’t necessarily knock Ole Miss out of playoff contention, but it could be a tough blow for Kiffin’s team to recover from.

As for the Bulldogs, their expectations are far lower than those of their hated foes in the Magnolia State. Mississippi State isn’t chasing a playoff berth or a spot in the SEC title game, but its season could get an extra life with a win in the finale. Beyond the sweet satisfaction of knocking their rivals off their horse in the Egg Bowl, the Bulldogs would notch their sixth win of the campaign—securing bowl eligibility in the 2025 NCAA season.

