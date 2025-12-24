Tommy Castellanos reveals key decision about his future with the Seminoles

Although the college football season is still ongoing with the playoffs in full swing, many programs are no longer competing for anything and are already looking ahead. One of them is the Florida State Seminoles, who were able to enjoy Tommy Castellanos’ talent despite not reaching their goals.

Unfortunately, Mike Norvell received news in the past few hours that could change his plans for the upcoming season: Castellanos, through an open letter on his social media, confirmed that he is declaring for the next NFL Draft.

This quarterback class has shown remarkable talent, featuring names like Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, and Dante Moore, although some of them have not yet officially confirmed their decision to make the jump to the NFL.

The record of five wins and seven losses may have marked Castellanos’ final experience wearing the Seminoles’ colors, a program where he was able to fully develop his talent after arriving from Boston College.

Tommy Castellanos #1 of the Florida State Seminoles.

Castellanos’ farewell

Castellanos has finally made the decision to take the next step in his career and, through a heartfelt message on his official Instagram account, not only thanked the Florida State Seminoles but also everyone who supported him during his time at Boston College.

“To Florida State, thank you for changing my life,” the QB started. “Being a Seminole has been an absolute dream come true. From the relationships built to the moments that will stay with me forever, I’m proud to graduate from this incredible university and I will carry the garnet and gold with me wherever I go.

“To Boston College, thank you for changing my life. Being a part of such an amazing institution has been one of the greatest honors I could ever experience. I’m excited to announced that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”