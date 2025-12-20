Arch Manning receives important statement from Longhorns’ key teammate after his first season as a starter in the NCAAF

Numerically, the season undoubtedly fell short of the expectations for a Texas Longhorns team that, at a minimum, aimed to make the Playoffs. However, perhaps the standout aspect of this campaign is that Arch Manning completed his first experience as a starting QB, helping many of his teammates elevate their game.

Michael Taffee was one of the key players under Steve Sarkisian, and the defensive standout not only highlighted the strong bond he shares with Manning but also praised his qualities within the team for supporting the squad.

“One of my best friends,” Taaffe told On3 via Zoom. “He’s always encouraging me to get better and I’m always encouraging him to never stop. He’s a really consistent guy, he’s a really thoughtful guy, he’s always caring, he’s always doing things above and beyond himself.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, Taaffe commented on Manning’s decision to play for Texas in 2026: “He’s always got so much going on. I think he truly believes that significance is more important than success. He’s got one of the best platforms in all of college football. I think diving into himself as a leader and trying to give back to his teammates, being a disciple in the locker room, is really important to him.”

Michael Taaffe #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

Advertisement

Arch Manning’s numbers this season at Texas

Arch Manning has put together a stellar campaign in his first season as the starter for the Texas Longhorns, living up to the immense hype. He finished the regular season with 2,942 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions, proving to be both efficient and explosive.

Advertisement

see also Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns part ways with Steve Sarkisian assistant coach less than one year after being hired

His impressive 70.6 QBR reflects his poise and high-level decision-making, solidifying his status as one of the premier quarterbacks in college football and leading Texas back into the national championship conversation.

Advertisement

No. 16 in Texas

One of the most heartwarming stories of the Texas Longhorns’ season is the bond between Arch Manning and safety Michael Taaffe, who are best friends and both wear No. 16. While Manning is the high-profile quarterback, Taaffe—a former walk-on turned All-American—shares the number as a tribute to their late friend and former Westlake teammate, Jackson Coker.

This shared jersey number symbolizes their “annoyingly competitive” friendship and deep mutual respect, with Taaffe even joking about launching a community service initiative together centered around their common digit.

Advertisement