Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Quinn Ewers, Texas after win vs Vanderbilt

Steve Sarkisian had a clear message on the Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and rest of the team after win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Texas Longhorns got back in the win column with a narrow triumph against the Vanderbilt Commodores by a score of 27-24. After the game, head coach Steve Sarkisian made a strong statement on QB Quinn Ewers, and Longhorns’ mentality going into this pivotal bounce-back matchup.

The Longhorns had their backs against the wall as they visited Vanderbilt. The Commodores have become a force to be reckoned with in the NCAA, and Texas knew they could be in a lot of trouble if they weren’t at their best. Following the too-close for comfort win, Coach Sarkisian sent a strong message to his team.

“When you get so emotionally invested into a game like we were last week, and then you don’t play your best, it’s tough,” Sarksian commented, via On3. “It’s tough on coaches, it’s tough on a team to rebound, and I think how many times we’ve seen a team lose a game like that, and then they get beat again the next week, because they’re still they’re still going through it.

“And I thought this game tonight was a culture, was a toughness win for us. I’m really proud of our players and their preparation. I was proud of the way they handled the adversity tonight.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Tale of two halves

Quinn Ewers has had yet another irregular performance. The Texas quarterback shoots himself on the foot often times, though he has proved capable of mending his errors. Ewers threw for 288 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Longhorns signal caller was picked off on his first pass of the game. He bounced back and led three TD drives in the first half. However, on the second half the offense failed to reach the endzone and settled for field goals. Vanderbilt closed down on a 14-point lead and Texas barely survived as they walked away with the 27-24 victory. Sarkisian voiced his thoughts on Ewers’ play.

“I love the response Quinn had after the tipped ball interception. I think he completed 17 balls in a row with three touchdowns for over 200 yards. So again, just who he is, was super impressed by him.”

Despite the win over another Top-25 opponent, Texas has fallen back a spot in the AP college football rankings and is now in sixth place.

