Texas Tech announces special Patrick Mahomes tribute for game against Deion Sanders' Colorado

The Texas Tech Red Raiders announced a special tribute to Patrick Mahomes for the game against Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes on November 9th.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to face the Colorado Buffaloes on November 9th in an electrifying Big 12 matchup. Texas Tech fans are already buzzing with excitement about hosting Deion Sanders’ squad for this late-season encounter. Adding to the anticipation, the school recently announced a special tribute to Patrick Mahomes, making the date even more significant.

Both Texas Tech and Colorado are among the top teams in the conference. Currently, the Red Raiders sit atop the standings with an impressive 3-0 record in Big 12 play. However, as November 9th approaches, the landscape of the standings could change dramatically.

Patrick Mahomes will be honored during the game against the Buffaloes with a tribute that few have ever received. When the Red Raiders take the field, they will don unique uniforms inspired by the legendary quarterback, featuring Mahomes’ brand logo on the left chest of the jersey.

Mahomes has remained actively involved with his alma mater since his rise in the NFL. Earlier this year, the school hinted at this collaboration by painting Mahomes’ logo on the field. Now, on November 9th, they will wear his brand against none other than the Colorado Buffaloes, coached by Primetime and led on the field by college football superstars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs claps during the first half of the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena on February 16, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.

Mahomes stats and accolades at Texas Tech

Although Patrick Mahomes didn’t achieve the same level of collective success at Texas Tech as he did with the Kansas City Chiefs, his statistics are nothing to be ashamed of. His NCAA production set him to be selected with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes arrived in Lubbock, Texas, in 2014. During his freshman year, the quarterback played in seven games, recording 105 completions for 1,547 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. His sophomore year saw an increase in production, as he played in 13 games and threw for 4,653 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions on 364 completions.

Mahomes’ junior year was his best season at Texas Tech; in 12 games, he completed 388 passes for 5,052 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His overall record was of 13-19 and the team’s best season was on 2015 as they finished 7-5.

On November 9th, the Red Raiders will hold a special tribute for Mahomes during a highly anticipated matchup. The Buffaloes bring a lot of cameras and attention, and the stage could not be bigger to honor Mahomes—it seems only fitting.