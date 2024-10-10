NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear on Buffaloes star Travis Hunter

Trending topics:
The Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made something clear on two-way star Travis Hunter ahead of the NCAA's Week 7.

Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) after the game with Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake, Utah.
By Federico O'donnell

The Colorado Buffaloes football program has a unique gem in their ranks. Head coach Deion Sanders made something clear on star Travis Hunter and addressed the comparisons between themselves.

Colorado will host Kansas State on Saturday October 12th, the Buffs will be looking to make a statement win over a ranked opponent. Deion Sanders knows what’s at stake on this matchup, and it’s much more than a single win.

On the one hand, the Buffaloes could finally make the AP Top-25 with a victory over the Wildcats. On the other hand, and individually, standout Travis Hunter could take the top spot in the Heisman Trophy rankings with a solid performance. Ahead of the match, Sanders made something clear on his coaching of Hunter.

It’s not me against Travis,” Sanders stated, per Sports Illustrated. “I had my turn, man. I’m not a door knob anymore. You can’t just turn me on and off like a light switch anymore. I don’t do that. Travis is everything. He is ‘it.’ It’s his turn now. I want him to have all the accolades, all the praise, all the love, all the attention, and all the focus that he desires. I’ve had my turn.

Heisman’s final sprint

The Heisman Trophy race is heating up in the NCAA, with three top candidates in the mix. Colorado’s Travis Hunter holds an edge due to his exceptional two-way play. However, the challengers are closing in after standout performances, while Hunter and the Buffaloes were on a bye week. He has some ground to make up.

Cam Ward and Ashton Jeanty are also strong contenders for the trophy, with solid cases to win in December in New York City. However, Deion Sanders’ talented two-way star at Colorado is widely regarded as the most complete player in the nation and could reclaim the top spot as he returns to college football action this weekend.

