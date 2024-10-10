NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes blunt admission on Colorado Buffaloes' frustration

Trending topics:
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made blunt admission on the team's frustration heading into the NCAA Week 7.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
By Federico O'donnell

The Colorado Buffaloes are riding a three-game win streak and gearing up for a pivotal test against the Kansas State Wildcats. While the team’s spirits are sky-high, head coach Deion Sanders acknowledged there is some regret and frustration simmering inside the Buffaloes’ locker room

The Buffaloes are among the top teams in the Big 12 Conference, boasting an impressive 4-1 record. Colorado has already matched its win total from last season, a testament to the team’s growth. However, their lone loss this season still stings, serving as a chip on the Buffaloes’ shoulder as they move forward.

Ahead of a crucial college football matchup, Deion admitted theBuffaloes’ big loss against the Nebraska Cornhuskers still lingers in Boulder, Colorado: Some of us are still upset about the Nebraska game,” Sanders admitted, via Sports Illustrated. “We wish we had that right now. Because we feel we aren’t then where we are right now.”

That NCAA rivalry game is now water under the bridge, as Colorado shifts its focus toward conference play and the task at hand. The Buffaloes are using that loss as fuel and will aim to take down No. 18 Kansas State in an electric showdown on October 12th at 11:15 p.m. ET.

Shilo Sanders returns from injury

The Buffaloes loss to the Cornhuskers understandably left a sour taste. Colorado’s season was shaken up with the wide-margin loss in enemy territory, furthermore the Buffs sustained a big injury to their safety Shilo Sanders. After a three-game absence, Shilo recovered from his fractured forearm and will return to the field on Saturday against the Wildcats.

Shilo’s ready. He’s practicing. He’s full go,” Deion Sanders said, via ESPN. “Has a rubber cast on. He’s doing his thing. I can’t wait to see him back there.”

Federico O'donnell

Federico O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English.

