Mike Norvell makes something clear ahead of the Seminoles’ clash with Gators

The Florida State Seminoles are just a few days away from playing their final regular-season game of the College Football season, and it will be no less than against the Florida Gators. Mike Norvell knows what they need to do to come out victorious in Gainesville.

The current record of five wins and six losses is a faithful reflection of what the Seminoles’ season has been like so far, falling short of their expectations. In fact, this is something they will need to improve exponentially in the short term, according to their head coach.

“Obviously, we’ve got to be more consistent,” Mike Norvell said via On3.com. “I mean, we’ve shown flashes of being able to play at an elite level, but we’ve not been consistent enough or we haven’t played in a sense of complementary football, especially there on the road. Something that we’ve got to continue to improve upon.

“We’ve got a young team. We’ve got some young players, we’ve got some guys that do have experience, but ultimately it’s still about the application of that. I don’t think we’re far off. I mean, there has been some things that have happened this year — we’ve earned the results of games, but we’ve also had some very unique dynamics that have contributed to that and to some of the negative outcomes that we’ve had.”

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell.

Norvell’s frustration over the results

There is no doubt that the results achieved this season by the Seminoles are not something that satisfied anyone in the program. In fact, Norvell himself admitted to the press how frustrating it was not to have reached the goal.

“I believe that we are close. You lose six games, and it sucks. Like I said, we have absolutely not been close to the expectation of what I have for this team, for what I have and for what I know is the overall expectation of Florida State football, in general.

“But I do believe in where we’re going. I do believe in some of the progress that we’ve been able to see, but it’s not consistent enough. Even in games, where there’s — it’s not like there’s games where we haven’t shown up. We’ve been able to gain yards. We’ve been able to hold teams to less. You go through all that.”

Tommy Castellanos #1 of the Florida State Seminoles.

What’s next for the Seminoles?

The intense rivalry game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators is scheduled for Friday, November 29th. The annual matchup will be held at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, the home turf of the Gators.