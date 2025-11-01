Is Thomas Castellanos playing today, November 1, for Florida State vs Wake Forest?

Tommy Castellanos’ Florida State Seminoles are at a pivotal point in the NCAAF season, with a win over Wake Forest potentially crucial for their playoff hopes. Conversely, a loss for Mike Norvell’s squad could effectively end their campaign this year.

The latest loss to Stanford set off alarms after the starting quarterback took a hard hit to the head, putting his availability against Wake Forest in doubt. Fortunately, the team confirmed that he is listed as “probable” for the game.

If deemed necessary, coach Norvell can turn to his top playmaker on the field, as the Seminoles desperately need to get back on the winning track to keep their hopes of securing a College Football Playoff spot alive.

Tommy Castellanos #1 of the Florida State Seminoles.

The impact of Castellanos on the Seminoles’ offense

Through seven games, transfer QB Tommy Castellanos has been the unequivocal catalyst for the Florida State offense, leveraging his elite dual-threat ability to drive production.

He has been responsible for 1,926 yards of total offense, recording 1,607 passing yards with 9 touchdowns through the air, and adding a crucial dimension on the ground with 319 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

see also Mike Norvell delivers key injury update on Tommy Castellanos ahead of the Seminoles’ next game

While FSU’s recent results have been inconsistent, Castellanos’ ability to extend plays and contribute over 275 total yards per game underscores his heavy—and sometimes volatile—influence on the Seminoles’ scheme.

Chasing the playoff dream

The Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-4 ACC) are at a critical crossroads. After a painful four-game slide, the College Football Playoff aspirations are virtually gone, but a mathematical path remains if Mike Norvell’s squad can “run the table.”

This starts immediately with a brutal three-game gauntlet: hosting Wake Forest, a massive road rivalry test at Clemson, and then a home game against Virginia Tech. FSU must win out, starting with this trio, to have any chance of re-entering the national conversation. For ‘Nole Nation, the time for major conference wins is now, as a single slip-up seals their postseason fate.

