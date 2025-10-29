Mike Norvell delivers key injury update on Tommy Castellanos ahead of the Seminoles’ next game

Florida State Seminoles‘ latest outing against Stanford not only ended in another tough loss, but also raised concern after quarterback Tommy Castellanos took a hard hit. Head coach Mike Norvell already has his sights set on the upcoming matchup with Wake Forest and remains optimistic about having his QB available.

The recent bye week gave Florida State’s coaching staff a much-needed breather, which they used to give one of their top players some rest. Looking ahead, the team remains confident that Castellanos will be ready to start in the next game.

“I’m feeling very confident in where it’s trending,” Norvell said. “But obviously, we’ll be able to get a little bit more as we get on in the week. I think he’s handled what he’s been asked to do very well.”

If FSU can’t count on its starting quarterback, Kevin Sperry will take the field. The team’s primary backup completed 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in what ultimately became a loss to Stanford.

Tommy Castellanos #1 of the Florida State Seminoles.

Getting back to winning right away

The once-promising Florida State Seminoles football season has officially reached a crisis point, with the team sinking to four consecutive losses following brutal defeats against Virginia, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Stanford.

What began with an upset over Alabama now sees Mike Norvell’s squad in desperate need of a win, clinging to relevancy amid a stunning nosedive. The pressure in Tallahassee is mounting to an unbearable level; for the Seminoles to salvage any hope for the season, they must snap this losing streak and find a way back into the win column this weekend.

What’s next for the Seminoles?

With their season spiraling amid a four-game skid, the Florida State Seminoles are facing a make-or-break three-game stretch starting this Saturday at home against Wake Forest. That vital contest is followed by a daunting road trip to face rivals Clemson at Memorial Stadium, before the Seminoles return to Tallahassee to host Virginia Tech. FSU needs multiple wins from this stretch to keep any bowl hopes alive and quell the mounting pressure on the program.