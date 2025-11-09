Mike Norvell delivers strong self-critique in four-word message following Seminoles’ tough loss to Clemson

Going into the matchup, the game clearly loomed as a tough challenge for the Florida State Seminoles. The margin for error against the Clemson Tigers was slim, and unfortunately, Mike Norvell’s team suffered its fifth loss of the College Football season.

Far from making excuses that might explain the poor performance of Castellanos’ team in the loss to the Tigers, FSU’s coach was blunt about one of the main reasons they failed to impose themselves against their rival.

After the 24-10 loss, Norvell spoke to the press and, with a four-word message, revealed where his Seminoles failed to make a difference: “Too many missed opportunities.”

Although Tommy Castellanos finished 23-of-43 for 250 yards with one touchdown and one interception, failing to capitalize on key opportunities ultimately tilted the game in favor of the home team.

Tommy Castellanos #1 of the Florida State Seminoles.

Ending with heads held high

The Florida State Seminoles are entering a crucial three-game stretch needing two victories to achieve the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility. Currently sitting at 4-5 after a disappointing loss to Clemson, the ‘Noles must find a way to finish strong.

Their path begins with a difficult home stand against Virginia Tech on November 15th, before taking to the road for back-to-back rivalry challenges: an ACC matchup at NC State and the season-ending traditional clash against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

With their postseason hopes hanging by a thread, the Seminoles must now treat every snap as a playoff scenario, needing to pull off at least one road victory to cap the season and secure a coveted bowl bid.