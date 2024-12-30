Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to Iowa vs Missouri live for free in the USA: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa take on Missouri for the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live

Iowa Hawkeyes RB Kaleb Johnson
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldIowa Hawkeyes RB Kaleb Johnson

By Leonardo Herrera

Iowa and Missouri face each other in what will be the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Iowa vs Missouri online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Music City Bowl sets the stage for an intriguing matchup as the Missouri Tigers face the Iowa Hawkeyes. Missouri enter as 2.5-point favorites, with the game’s total set at a conservative 40.5 points, signaling a likely low-scoring and tightly contested battle.

The Tigers capped their regular season with a 28-21 win over Arkansas, showcasing a balanced attack, while the Hawkeyes leaned on their signature defensive grit to edge Nebraska 13-10 in their finale. Both teams aim to carry that momentum into what promises to be a compelling clash.

When will the Iowa vs Missouri match be played?

Iowa will face Missouri this Monday, December 30th, in the highly anticipated 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. The game will kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook – IMAGO / Newscom World

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook – IMAGO / Newscom World

Iowa vs Missouri: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Iowa vs Missouri in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Iowa and Missouri live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

