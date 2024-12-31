NBA News: Stephen Curry shares his thoughts after Warriors' loss against Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors‘ struggles in the NBA continue as the team has managed just one win in their last five games, putting their position in the play-in tournament at risk. Fans had hoped that their victory over the Phoenix Suns would serve as a turning point, sparking a winning streak. However, that momentum has yet to materialize. Stephen Curry recently addressed the team’s situation candidly.

“Like the kids say, we’re very mid right now. We’re just very average…I think we understand that better days can be ahead and, you know, you’re not in that big of a hole in the Western Conference if you look at the standings. You go on a five-, six-game run, to us that sounds like a lot, but it is like, the numbers, you can make up a lot of ground pretty quickly. You know, it’s a tough task, but that fine line between losing hope and confidence and understanding, you know, one good week, you’re kind of back in it. That’s where we are,” stated Stephen Curry said, via 95.7 The Game.

Curry acknowledged that the Warriors have yet to find their rhythm, as Draymond Green previously stated. While they have managed some wins, those victories have been undermined by inconsistent performances. Despite this, Curry remains optimistic, believing the team has the potential to turn things around. Their current position in the play-in zone provides a glimmer of hope, giving the Warriors a chance to improve and secure a playoff spot.

The Warriors closed out the year with a 16-16 NBA record following a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry sees this challenging stretch as an opportunity for growth. He believes that a strong start to 2025 could shift the narrative and put the team back on track. While the Warriors are far from being title contenders at the moment, Curry emphasized that their room for improvement is significant, something the team must capitalize on if they hope to salvage their season.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 19, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Steve Kerr expresses confidence in Warriors’ return to top form

The Warriors started the season strong, boasting a 12-3 record and showing signs of being a formidable contender. While negative streaks are a common challenge for NBA teams, they can also experience surges of positive momentum. This cyclical nature of the league fuels head coach Steve Kerr‘s optimism that the team can rediscover its winning rhythm.

“You are what your record says you are,” Steve Kerr stated on 95.7 The Game. “I think Bill Parcells, I think there’s a lot of truth to that, and we’ve obviously fallen from that early start where we had a lot of momentum and a lot of good flow to our game. And so I know because I’ve seen it, you know, the way we started, I know it’s in us, and I know we can get there, but right now it’s a struggle for sure.”

The Warriors enter this upcoming year at a critical juncture, with a chance to reverse their fortunes after a rocky end to 2024. A strong start to the new year could boost their standings, reignite their competitive edge, and keep their playoff aspirations alive. With their experience and talent, the path to redemption is clear, but the margin for error is shrinking.