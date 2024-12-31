Anders Sorensen issues strong reminder to Connor Bedard, rest of the Blackhawks about Winter Classic

The Chicago Blackhawks face an opportunity every other team in the NHL wishes for. The Hawks will play an outdoor home game when they host the St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. While being outside on the elements is an amazing experience, interim coach Anders Sorensen reminded Connor Bedard and the rest of the team of the bigger goal ahead.

Chicago hopes to turn the page on their disappointing NHL season with a statement win during the Winter Classic. As they’ll take on rival, Blues, the Blackhawks are vying to gain momentum and carry it into 2025.

Connor Bedard hasn’t had the sophomore season many envisioned, though he still leads the team in points and is undeniably the best player on the ice, night in and night out. Sorensen recognizes that, and stands by the 19-year-old’s side even after rough nights, like during the 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

While Bedard and the Blackhawks are excited and anxious to play under the sky at Wrigley Field, Sorensen reminded his players of what they are really after.

Connor Bedard

“Part of it is enjoy the experience, but also there’s a game to be played, so let’s make sure we focus on what’s going on on the ice,” Sorensen stated prior to the game, via CHGO Sports. “[St. Louis is] another good rush team, similar to Dallas, really good off the rush. So that’s probably the thing we gotta focus the most on.”

Blackhawks admit excitement about Winter Classic

Chicago is heading into its seventh NHL outdoor game, the most by any franchise in the league. However, many players on the team will be experiencing a hockey game under the elements for the first time since they were kids playing in ponds or backyard rinks.

For Bedard those days aren’t too far away, but still, the teenager sensation is excited to take to the ice in the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs.

“We’re all talking about it a bit,” Connor Bedard stated, via NHL.com “Just thinking about the game and just going in, looking around and seeing what it’s going to be like, we’re excited for that.”

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of a preseason game at the United Center on October 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Shortly after stepping onto the ice during last night’s practice skate, Bedard wore a smile stretching from ear to ear. “It’s one of the coolest experiences of my life so far, and the game hasn’t even started yet,” Bedard said.

Chicago will look to turn the tide on its 1-5-0 record when playing outdoors, and hopefully a win over St. Louis helps the Blackhawks find a rhythym, and carry it into next year.