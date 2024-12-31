Trending topics:
Where to Penn State vs Boise State live for free in the USA: 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Penn State play against Boise State for the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this game live via TV or streaming.

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldPenn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant

By Leonardo Herrera

Penn State will face off against Boise State in what will be the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Penn State vs Boise State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals pit the No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2) against the No. 8 Boise State Broncos (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl, with Penn State entering as an 11-point favorite and the total set at 52.5 points.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a commanding 38-10 win over SMU, highlighting their offensive firepower, while the Broncos leaned on their stout defense to secure a 21-7 victory over UNLV. Both teams are poised to deliver standout performances as they battle for a spot in the semifinals.

When will the Penn State vs Boise State match be played?

Penn State will clash against Boise State this Tuesday, December 31st, in the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Boise State Broncos nose tackle Herbert Gums – IMAGO / Newscom World

Penn State vs Boise State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Penn State vs Boise State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Penn State and Boise State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

