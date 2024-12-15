The USC Trojans‘ season in the NCAAF was certainly not what was expected at the start. The team, led by Lincoln Riley, had an uneven performance and failed to make it to the playoffs. Miller Moss, the team’s quarterback and leader, has now made a decision regarding his future in the league.

The Trojans finished the regular season with a record of six wins and six losses, far from the contenders for the next stage. Despite this, they will have the opportunity to close out the year by facing Texas A&M in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.

In a time when many players are opting to seek new opportunities through the transfer portal, USC was no exception, and the player choosing to make a change is none other than QB Miller Moss. According to College Football insider Pete Thamel, Moss will be wearing the colors of Louisville for the upcoming season.

“Former USC quarterback Miller Moss is committing to Louisville, sources told ESPN. Moss is one of the most coveted players in the NCAA transfer portal, as he’s No. 10 overall and the No. 3 quarterback in the ESPN Portal Rankings,” Thamel stated via his X account @PeteThamel.

Miller Moss #7 of the USC Trojans throws against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter of the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Tigers 27-20.

During his time at USC, Moss accumulated 3,469 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, with a completion rate of 65.9%. In the 2024 season, Moss passed for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns over the course of nine games as the starting quarterback.

Johnson will not be joining USC after all

The transfer portal in NCAAF can undoubtedly be a double-edged sword. Just ask coach Lincoln Riley, who, until Thursday, thought he would have the talented cornerback Chasen Johnson in his ranks, but that will no longer be the case.

So what happened then? Johnson had committed to join the Trojans for the upcoming season from the UCF Knights, but at the last moment, the talented player decided to join the SMU Mustangs instead.

Johnson is currently ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 12 cornerback in the transfer portal. Last season, he recorded 18 tackles and two pass deflections for the UCF Knights.

What’s next for the USC Trojans after an irregular season?

The USC Trojans’ underwhelming season led to them missing out on playoff opportunities. Despite this, Coach Riley’s team will have one final game: they will face Texas A&M on Friday, December 27, in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.