Where to watch Louisiana vs TCU live for free in the USA: 2024 Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Louisiana and TCU will face each other in what will be the 2024 Isleta New Mexico Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The New Mexico Bowl features the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns as heavy underdogs, with TCU entering the game as 11.5-point favorites. The over/under for the matchup is set at 58.5 points, suggesting a potentially high-scoring contest.

TCU come into the game on the heels of a gritty 20-13 win over Cincinnati, while the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will be looking to bounce back from a tough 31-3 defeat to Marshall in their last game.

When will the Louisiana vs TCU match be played?

Louisiana face TCU this Saturday, December 28th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Isleta New Mexico Bowl. The game will kick off at 2:15 PM (ET).

Louisiana vs TCU: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

How to watch Louisiana vs TCU in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Louisiana and TCU live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.