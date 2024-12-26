NCAAF News: Cade Klubnik Clemson teammate enters transfer portal after playoff loss vs Texas

The Clemson Tigers‘ season came to a close after the 38-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns during the College Football Playoffs. Though the Tigers exceeded expectations and won the ACC Championship, Cade Klubnik and the rest of the team were left with a sour taste. Days after the heartcrushing defeat, one player in the program announced his departure from Clemson.

Ultimately, it was Quinn Ewers’ night as the Longhorns‘ QB met with Klubnik for the first time since the 2021 6A D2 State Championship. Klubnik had become a high school football legend in Austin, Texas, but Ewers has made a name for himself at the collegiate level in the Lone Star State.

Clemson‘s loss at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium still lingers on the players. Though they can look forward to next season and feed off their hunger for revenge, others believe it’s time to search for new horizons.

Clemson defensive end AJ Hoffler believes his time at Clemson has come to an end, and he plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3. However, the portal’s window will close next Saturday, December 28. This means sophomore Hoffler must make a quick decision or wait until April, when the portal briefly reopens.

Cade Klubnik 2 of the Clemson Tigers during warmups before the game vs the Texas Longhorns the first round of the playoffs at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Hoffler entered the school in 2023 as a three-star recruit in his class. However, he had underwhelming seasons with the Tigers. As he moves on to the next chapter of his career, he totals eight solo tackles and one pass deflection. Hoffler will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Clemson star declares for the NFL Draft

Senior linebacker Barrett Carter announced he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter played four full seasons in Clemson and has no years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m excited to take everything I’ve learned here at Clemson and apply it at the next level,” Carter stated in a heartfelt farewell post. “Thank you, Clemson. This is just the beginning.”

After four years in the program, Carter walks away with 33 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery TD. Moreover, during the 2024 NCAA season, Carter caught a four-yard pass for a touchdown reception, his lone reception of his college career.

New Year’s resolutions

The Tigers may look different next season as they prepare to tackle the challenges that lie ahead in the ACC. Bill Belichick has entered the scene as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. SMU will aim to stay in contention, and Miami isn’t going anywhere, either.

Cade Klubnik #2 of the Clemson Tigers runs off the field following a 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers during the game at Acrisure Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, schools like Florida State, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse will be looking to bounce back and rejoin the ranks of contenders. All in all, the fight for the ACC title in 2025 is shaping up to be a blood-bath.