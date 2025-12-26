Alex Bregman’s perfect fit revealed amid Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, and Cubs free agency race

Boston Red Sox fans are anxiously awaiting word on Alex Bregman’s next move, with the decision expected soon. The timing is influenced in part by the Japanese posting window for corner infielder Kazuma Okamoto, as well as other MLB stars now surfacing as plan B alternatives, which could shift interest if Bregman chooses another path.

While several clubs—including the Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago Cubs—remain in contention, reports suggest Boston could be the most natural landing spot. The combination of on-field production and clubhouse presence makes Bregman a particularly strong fit for the Red Sox.

MLB writer Andrew Simon highlighted Boston as a “perfect fit” for Bregman, citing his leadership and impact last season. “Why not go with the guy who you already know is a fit, establishing himself as a clubhouse leader upon arriving last season?” Simon wrote. “Bregman’s overall numbers were strong, and the Red Sox got a look at the best version of him when he hit .299/.385/.553 before sustaining a right quad injury in late May.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could Bregman returning secure Boston’s core for the future?

Keeping Bregman at third base allows Boston to preserve Marcelo Mayer at second, improving infield defense and maintaining continuity for the team’s young core.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Red Sox attempts to field a ground ball. Al Bello/Getty Images

Advertisement

With financial considerations looming, the Red Sox still face the challenge of matching—or exceeding—the offers from other interested teams. Fans may have to wait just a little longer before the Bregman sweepstakes are resolved, but Boston remains a top contender for his services.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Red Sox consider 8-time All-Star if Alex Bregman doesn’t return

SurveyShould Alex Bregman return to the Red Sox in 2026? Should Alex Bregman return to the Red Sox in 2026? already voted 0 people