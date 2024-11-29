NCAAF News: Jon Sumrall makes painful admissions after Tulane's CFP hopes end with loss to Memphis

No. 14 Tulane‘s dreams of a playoff run and an eight-game winning streak were shattered with a 34-24 home loss to Memphis. Head coach Jon Sumrall faced reporters with a tone of frustration and accountability, acknowledging the team’s failure to meet their high standards.

“The fans showed up, but we didn’t do our part,” Sumrall admitted. “It starts with me. We didn’t play our best football, and it hurts.” Despite quarterback Darian Mensah’s 317 passing yards and two touchdowns, Tulane’s interception and other mistakes proved costly, derailing key offensive drives.

Sumrall highlighted two pivotal turnovers: “Two of them were on explosive pass plays that could have put us inside the 10-yard line. Those are game-changing moments.” He added that the team’s minus-three turnover margin was decisive: “You don’t win many games like that.”

The Green Wave’s ground game struggled, with Sumrall attributing the lack of production to Memphis’ physical defensive front. “They’re talented, like an SEC team up front,” he noted. “They dominated us a bit, and we didn’t execute like we’ve done all year.”

Memphis was strong for Tulane

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan’s efficient 218-yard, two-touchdown performance exposed gaps in Tulane’s defense. Sumrall lamented their uncharacteristic struggles, as Memphis converted multiple third-down attempts. “Coming in, our opponents were 3-of-33 on third down over the last three games. Tonight, we couldn’t get it done.”

Next stage is the conference title

Despite the disappointment, Sumrall struck a resilient tone. “It should hurt,” he said. “But we’ll bounce back. We have no choice, and Army won’t feel sorry for us.” He praised the team’s culture, emphasizing their unity amid adversity. “We’ll let this loss sting for 24 hours, then it’s back to work.”

With conference title aspirations still alive, Sumrall rallied his team, stressing the importance of learning from the loss. “We have a shot to win the conference. That’s what we’re playing for now.” Tulane will need a swift rebound as they prepare for a formidable Army team in what promises to be a defining moment for their season.

