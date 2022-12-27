Utah State play against Memphis today for the 2022 First Responder Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Utah State and Memphis meet in the 2022 First Responder Bowl. This game will be held at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park today, December 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM (ET). The Tigers struggled most of the season, but the Aggies did a little better this year. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Aggies had a positive record within the Mountain West conference with a 5-3 record, but they couldn't win any game against the ranked teams (Alabama, Weber State and BYU).

The Tigers won the most games in September, that was the best regular season month for them, but between October and November the Tigers won only three games and lost another five.

Utah State vs Memphis: Kick-Off Time

Utah State and Memphis play for the 2022 First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, December 27 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park.

Australia: 7:15 AM (AEDT) December 28

Canada: 3:15 PM (EST)

China: 4:15 AM (AEDT) December 28

Germany: 9:15 PM (CET)

Ireland: 8:15 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 2:15 PM (CST)

US: 3:15 PM (ET)

UK: 8:15 PM (GMT)

Utah State vs Memphis: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this First Responder Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Utah State vs Memphis: Predictions And Odds

Utah State are underdogs at home with +7 ATS and 3.25 moneyline that will pay $325 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM. Memphis are favorites at -7 spread and 1.36 moneyline. The totals are offered at 58.5 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL is: Memphis -7.

BetMGM Utah State +7 / 3.25 Totals 58.5 Memphis -7 / 1.36

* Odds via BetMGM