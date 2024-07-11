With Lionel Messi and Argentina taking on Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final, we asked an AI who will emerge triumphant in Miami on Sunday.

The stage is set for one of the biggest games of the year. Argentina and Colombia will face off at the 2024 Copa America final on Sunday, July 14, at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

All eyes will be on this exciting game as Lionel Messi aims to help his country lift yet another trophy, having already led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America, Finalissima, and 2022 World Cup in an impressive successful run.

But Los Cafeteros also head into this game in high spirits, riding on a 28-game unbeaten streak that included finishing above Brazil in Group D before knocking out Uruguay en route to the final.

Even though the defending champs may be seen as favorites on paper, it’s not so easy to tell who will emerge victorious on Sunday. But let’s see what the AI expects for the 2024 Copa America final.

AI predicts Argentina to beat Colombia 2-1 in 2024 Copa America final

ChatGPT believes Argentina will gain the upper hand in the 2024 Copa America final with a 2-1 win against Colombia. Messi and Lautaro Martinez were mentioned as La Albiceleste‘s scorers, with Luis Diaz getting on target for the Cafeteros.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The AI predicts the Inter Miami star to open the scoring with a brilliant free-kick goal, before Diaz cancels it out with a well-placed shot just before halftime. However, the depth and experience in Argentina’s squad would make the difference with the second half’s tactical adjustments, as Lionel Scaloni’s men start to “dominate possession and create more scoring opportunities.”

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is mentioned as the scorer of the decisive goal midway through the second half, “finishing off a slick team move involving quick passes and sharp movement around the Colombian defense.”

ChatGPT imagines Colombia pushing forward to find an equalizer until the very end, but to no avail as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez would help Argentina hold firm to repeat the Copa America title. On Sunday, we’ll get to see whether the AI was right.