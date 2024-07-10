During the final moments of the Copa America semifinal between Canada and Argentina, Rodrigo De Paul and Jesse Marsch exchanged a few words.

Rodrigo De Paul had the last laugh as Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 in the 2024 Copa America semifinal. Throughout the match, De Paul proved to be a handful for Canada, drawing fouls, phantom fouls, and earning yellows against his opponents.

De Paul has had a very good Copa America for Argentina, serving as a driving force and key passer for a team that has not played at its best.

Towards the end of the match, De Paul was fouled near the touchline, sparking an animated exchange of words between him and Jesse Marsch.

Jesse Marsch Doesn’t Address Rodrigo De Paul Encounter

Jesse Marsch was visibly animated during the game against Argentina, gesturing and cursing. At one point, when De Paul and Marsch were in close proximity, Marsch said something to the Atlético Madrid star, who angrily gestured for Marsch to “be quiet”.

De Paul later made a hand gesture implying that Marsch “talks too much”. During the post-game press conference, when asked about the incident, Marsch ironically responded, “I just wanted to see if he was okay”.