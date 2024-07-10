Rodrigo De Paulhad the last laugh as Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 in the 2024 Copa America semifinal. Throughout the match, De Paul proved to be a handful for Canada, drawing fouls, phantom fouls, and earning yellows against his opponents.
De Paul has had a very good Copa America for Argentina, serving as a driving force and key passer for a team that has not played at its best.
Towards the end of the match, De Paul was fouled near the touchline, sparking an animated exchange of words between him and Jesse Marsch.
Jesse Marsch Doesn’t Address Rodrigo De Paul Encounter
Jesse Marsch was visibly animated during the game against Argentina, gesturing and cursing. At one point, when De Paul and Marsch were in close proximity, Marsch said something to the Atlético Madrid star, who angrily gestured for Marsch to “be quiet”.
De Paul later made a hand gesture implying that Marsch “talks too much”. During the post-game press conference, when asked about the incident, Marsch ironically responded, “I just wanted to see if he was okay”.
Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.