With goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 to book a place in the 2024 Copa America final. Watch the goals and highlights here.

Argentina are through to the 2024 Copa America final! Thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste beat Canada 2-0 at MetLife Stadium to keep their title defense alive.

Lionel Scaloni’s side will now be just one win away from going back-to-back on the continental stage, waiting for the winner of Colombia vs Uruguay to know their opponent.

The 2024 Copa America final will take place on Sunday, July 14, at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Will Messi lead his side to Copa America glory again?