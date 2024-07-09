Argentina are through to the 2024 Copa America final! Thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste beat Canada 2-0 at MetLife Stadium to keep their title defense alive.
Lionel Scaloni’s side will now be just one win away from going back-to-back on the continental stage, waiting for the winner of Colombia vs Uruguay to know their opponent.
The 2024 Copa America final will take place on Sunday, July 14, at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Will Messi lead his side to Copa America glory again?