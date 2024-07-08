The stage is set for the 2024 Copa America semifinals, which get underway on Tuesday night, when Argentina take on Canada at MetLife Stadium. Lionel Messi and company may be seen as favorites, but the Canucks don’t want to be underestimated.

Speaking to the media before this huge game, both Canada head coach Jesse Marsch and captain Alphonso Davies made it clear they will put up a fight in New Jersey as they want to continue writing history at the Copa America.

“It’s going to take everything,” Davies said, via NDTV. “Going into this game, we know what’s on the line. We win and go forward, we lose and go home. They’re going to come out with everything. We’re hungrier than ever, we expect a battle — as they should.”

Marsch, who has already done a great job by leading Canada out of a tough group, has also warned the soccer community that his team will not drop back and let Argentina take control of the game.

Alphonso Davies of Canada battles for possession with Nahuel Molina of Argentina during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The game against Argentina will have to be the best we’ve ever played… We’re not going to sit back and just try to defend. We will be aggressive,” Marsch said. “We’re going to try to play the way we want to play and see if we can keep it up.”

Argentina and Canada meet again at the 2024 Copa America

Argentina and Canada had met only once before this tournament in a commanding friendly win from La Albiceleste ahead of the 2010 World Cup. But in this Copa America alone, these sides will face each other more times than ever before.

With goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in the 2024 Copa America inaugural match in Atlanta. Now, Messi and company will once again have to beat the last Concacaf team standing to keep their title defense alive.

Messi expected to start for Argentina vs Canada

Even though he’s been troubled by a muscle injury, Messi is expected to captain Argentina in the 2024 Copa America semifinal against Canada. After leaving Angel Di Maria on the bench in the quarterfinal vs Ecuador, coach Lionel Scaloni will reportedly start the veteran winger as well.

Argentina and Canada will lock horns on Tuesday, July 9, at 8:00 PM (ET) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with a ticket to the 2024 Copa America final on the line. The winner will play Colombia or Uruguay on Sunday, July 14, at 8:00 PM (ET) Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The loser, on the other hand, will have to settle with the third-place game in Charlotte on Saturday.