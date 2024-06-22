Colombia and Paraguay make their presentation at the Copa America 2024 on Monday 24th. Here are the probable lineups of both teams.

Colombia and Paraguay will make their first appearance in Copa America 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, in a match belonging to Group D, which they share with Brazil and Costa Rica.

Colombia will try to replicate their performance that led them to win Copa America in 2001, the only time they have won this tournament. They reached the semifinals three more times, in 2004, 2016, and 2021, but were eliminated twice by Argentina and once by Chile. Alongside Brazil, they are the favorites to advance to the knockout stage.

On the other hand, Paraguay also knows what it’s like to be Copa America champion, having won it twice, in the 1953 and 1979 editions. Their most recent notable performance was in 2011 when they reached the final against Uruguay but were defeated 3-0.

Colombia’s probable lineup

This could be Nestor Lorenzo’s team to face Costa Rica in the first match:

Vargas; Muñoz, Yerri Mina, Cuesta, Machado; Rios, Lerma; Arias, James, Luis Díaz; John Córdoba.

Paraguay’s possible lineup

This could be Daniel Garnero’s team against Colombia for the first match:

Coronel; Velázquez, Balbuena, Alonso, Giménez; Villasanti, Caballero, Rojas; Sosa, Bareiro, Enciso.