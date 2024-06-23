Colombia take on Paraguay in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

Luis Diaz’s Colombia will face off against Paraguay in Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Get all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States. Don’t miss this exciting game on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 in the USA!

Action kicks off in Group D of the Copa America, widely regarded as the toughest in the tournament’s group stage. Each game is anticipated to be intense, and the upcoming clash between Colombia and Paraguay promises to be no different.

Colombia, led by Liverpool’s star Luis Diaz, are among the favorites to progress to the next round despite being grouped with a powerhouse like Vinicius Jr.’s Brazil. They understand the importance of starting with a victory to bolster their campaign. On the other hand, Paraguay, despite recent underwhelming performances, aim to turn things around and reclaim the prestige they once held.

When will the Colombia vs Paraguay match be played?

Colombia will take on Paraguay in Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Monday, June 24th, at 6:00 PM (ET).

Colombia vs Paraguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay in the USA

