The colombia FCF president and his son were arrested by the U.S. police after the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia.

The Copa America 2024 final between Colombia and Argentina was marred by unexpected riots prior to the match. Some fans attempted to enter Hard Rock Stadium without tickets, leading to clashes with Miami police and widespread criticism of the event’s organization. FCF president Ramon Jesurun and his son were arrested after the match following clashes with Miami police.

A Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report states that Ramon Jesurun and his 43-year-old son, Ramon Jamil Jesurun, are accused of fighting multiple security guards who were holding people back from a tunnel where media had gathered shortly after the match ended. For this reason, only AFA president Claudio Tapia was present and the Colombian president was not seen at the awards ceremony.

The Mexican media, Fox Sports, revealed a video through its social networks, where it can be seen that the president of the FCF, Jesurun and other people, were not allowed to enter the stadium, which is why they ended up confronting the U.S. police.

What happened in Copa America 2024 final?

Over a hundred Colombian fans attempted to bypass security to sneak into the highly anticipated Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia. While authorities detained several fans, some managed to succeed.

In response, organizers closed the entrances as a precautionary measure, causing a delay of about an hour and a half and creating significant entry issues for ticketed attendees.

“We inform that people without tickets will not be allowed into the stadium. Only those with purchased tickets will be able to enter once the accesses are reopened,” CONMEBOL stated in an official announcement.